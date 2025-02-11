Room Request! Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Forget what you think you may know about Sandals Resorts, the long-running, all-inclusive, famously adults-only brand that’s been catering to couples since 1981. In a bold step in a new direction, Sandals has introduced in the last few years three new properties explicitly targeting the luxury market—one in Jamaica, one in Curaçao, and its newest, Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, nestled into a west-facing bay surrounded by lush, green hills. It’s the brand’s 18th resort.

In recent years, airlines have aimed to make the exclusive 32-island and cay archipelago—an independent nation since 1979—more accessible, with new direct routes from JFK, Charlotte, and others through JetBlue and American Airlines. Sandals guests arriving to SVD can opt to be taken to the resort by private transfer or by scenic boat ride (Hairoun beer-in-hand optional, bare feet mandatory).

While the resort stays true to the Sandals brand in its devotion to providing something for everyone—with 11 restaurants, four pools, and daily off-property excursions that include diving turtle-filled reefs, small boat exploring, and sunset cruise cocktailing—ten two-story overwater bungalows provide a boutique hotel feel, and in far less time than it takes to get to, say, the Maldives or Indonesia. Each comes with 1,200 square feet of living space, a rooftop lounge offering open water views, and 24-hour butler service dedicated to satisfying your every whim, from securing your choice seat at the oceanfront pool and stocking your fridge with your favorite wine to setting up a private hike to the island’s still-active volcano, La Soufrière.

DuJour spoke with Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ hotel manager Tamon Allen to learn more.

What are the most requested rooms at the property?

The Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas are among the most coveted accommodations in the entire Sandals family, taking the brand’s iconic overwater villa to another level.

What makes it so special?

There are very few places in the Caribbean where you can be perched two stories directly above the sea, and in Saint Vincent, where the cobalt blue water meets the lush mountains, naturally the vistas are extra special. These villas are tucked away along the cove but steps away from the sand, restaurants and pools. Villa guests are also treated to special perks from the moment they land in Saint Vincent until the moment they depart. A VIP check-in experience includes an airport transfer to the marina where they are whisked away to the resort by boat, soaking in the island views from the sea. Guests are greeted on the dock by their butler with a cocktail and cool towel before being escorted to their villa, where they’ll find features like a glass floor panel at the foot of the bed to watch the sea life, a comfortable daybed on the second-floor deck to soak in the sights, an outdoor shower and soaking tub, and an in-room bar with their favorite top-shelf spirits.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

From $1,565 per person

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

This is the first all-inclusive resort in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and it was built with thought and intention to honor its pristine location with a collection of low-lying villas nestled throughout the grounds and experiences that tap into the essence of Vincy, as the locals call our home. It was really important for us to blend the unique local culture into every aspect of the resort to allow guests to truly connect with this island. It’s why we introduced Buccan, the first culinary venue of its kind for the brand, a family-style dining concept that brings guests together over shareable local dishes that are made with locally sourced ingredients. Buccan is also the region’s first solid-fuel restaurant, using ancient techniques to cook the dishes over sustainable sources, like mango wood, cedar wood and coconut husks.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Beachfront Two-Bedroom Butler Villa Suite. It offers double the fun for friends or family vacationing together, like your own private beach house steps from the sand. Think dining nooks, a private pool facing the sea, and plenty of space to cozy up and soak in the Vincy vibes. At night, you simply can’t beat falling asleep to the sound of lapping waves. Butler service makes it all the more special with your own dedicated team member to cater to your group’s every whim.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Guests of the Vincy Two-Story Overwater Villas have access to an exclusive Chef’s Table dining experience at Buccan, with surprises like wine pairings and freshly caught seafood. It’s a very intimate experience that gives guests a front-row seat to the Vincy culinary journey they are about to embark on, and just one of the few special perks that guests can expect when booking the Vincy Two-Story Overwater Villas. Guests also love learning about Sandals Resorts’ partnership with PADI, allowing certified divers to dive up to two times per day, all included. Guests can also complete their certification with us on-resort, or take a short “Discover Scuba” class to quite literally test the waters to see if scuba diving is something they enjoy before committing to a full certification. While our scenery in Saint Vincent is breathtaking, the underwater world is equally beautiful and something that I recommend all guests experience. Saint Vincent is known as the “Critter Capital of the Caribbean,” making it one of the best places to dive, with vibrant coral reefs, a ton of marine life and even some shipwrecks.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The 300-foot linear pool that extends from the lobby will take your breath away, giving the illusion that the water never ends. It’s the perfect place to unwind under the Vincy sun, in a cabana, a lounge chair or a spot at the swim-up bar.

How about one more fun fact about the hotel?

The Red Lane Spa here is really special. It’s built along the river with al fresco treatment rooms that give way to the sound of flowing water. We also utilize local ingredients in our spa treatments, incorporating native plants known for their rejuvenating properties. It’s R&R, the Vincy way.

What are your favorite things to do and see in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines?

Nature has a unique way of putting on a show and here on resort we have a front row seat. I’ve seen up to three rainbows straddling this very valley. It’s truly incredible. Black sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise ocean, towering waterfalls, botanical gardens—it’s all here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. A weekend well spent includes some island hopping. I love going over to Bequia for lunch and for some of the best swimming and snorkeling in the Caribbean. With 32 islands and cays, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy here.