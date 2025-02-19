Room Request! The Strand Turks & Caicos

The Strand is a new luxury resort community located on 2,230 feet of oceanfront in Providenciales. The property features single-bedroom suites, multibedroom villas and large residences. The luxury accommodations offer ocean views, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, spacious terraces and infinity pools. Amenities include a restaurant, tennis courts, pickleball courts and private rides on the hotel’s Boston Whaler with a private captain. An upscale restaurant and bar, The DelMar, features an outdoor beachfront patio with cabana seating dotted throughout and a kitchen naturally built into the hillside with a living green roof. The cuisine combines flavors from Asia, Latin America and the Mediterranean.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Frits Hannenberg, to discover what makes it so special.

What are the most requested rooms at the property?

The One-bedroom Pool Suites

What makes them so special?

They offer 1,654 square feet of oceanfront accommodations above the crystal blue waters of Cooper Jack Bay and the Caicos Banks. The suites all feature 1.5 baths, an open layout, full European kitchen, washer/dryer, and a sprawling living room. Pool Suite A opens to a 28-foot private pool, sundeck, dining table for six, while Pool Suite B offers an indoor dining space, private pool, two outdoor terraces and an outdoor soaking tub and open-air shower.

What is the nightly rate for these suites?

$1,789

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Strand has a refined design with reverence to detail that incorporates the raw, natural beauty of the location with rustic, primitive materials and my favorite element is the fossil imprints in the coral stone walls and floors. Distinctive spaces seamlessly integrate living elements, such as native plants, water and bright, open-air areas, allowing the outdoors to become part of the interior experience, and the architectural materials mimic the organic feel of the island. Indigenous finishes, such as limestone, oolite, caliche and weathered wood, are designed to stem from roots in the ground.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The Club at The Strand offers immersive, thoughtfully curated experiences tailored to each guests’ interests. This includes outdoor adventures like beachfront yoga and workouts, water and racquet sports, private boat tours from The Strand’s marina, and luxury a la carte services spanning private chefs and butlers, in-suite wine tastings, and exclusive culinary events. In the coming year, The Strand will launch their “Maestro in Residence” Program, which will be a rotating series of special guests and industry experts ranging from marine biologists, fly fisherman, chefs, wellness practitioners, artists, and more, offering culturally immersive and educational activities to guests year-round. They will stay on property and be available for special guest experiences.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My favorite room on property is the primary bedroom in R1, which is one of our Luxury Residences available for rent. This home sleeps 10-16 and the main bedroom steps out onto a private sitting area with access to the 42-foot infinity pool, and the room has an outdoor shower which connects to a large bathroom and closet. This bedroom offers incredible views spanning the bay all the way to the other side of the property.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The Strand is one of the most sustainable luxury resorts in the Caribbean with solar integration providing more than 75 percent of the community’s power and a designated “Pollinator Sanctuary” in partnership with renowned Denver-based Butterfly Pavilion (the property is teeming with birds, butterflies and insects).

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Every single one of our rooms is ocean front! With floor to ceiling glass windows, you get truly uninterrupted, breathtaking views of the sparkling Caicos banks.