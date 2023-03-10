Room Request! Montage Big Sky

Perched at the base of Big Sky’s 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks enclave, Montage Big Sky has elevated the Montana town’s ski purist energy with a hearty dose of luxury. The massive property, affixed in a “mountain modern” aesthetic of neutral palettes set against rich wood, features 100 guestrooms and suites, 39 residences, high-end restaurant, Cortina, a gastropub and lobby bar and a basement rec room with a bowling alley, arcade, and indoor lap and family pool.

But the Montage isn’t just luring powder seekers hoping to ski the Big Couloir. Come spring and summer, outdoor enthusiasts can play the 18-hole Tom Weiskopf golf course, as well as hike, mountain bike, fly fish and tour nearby Yellowstone National Park with custom itineraries developed by the property itself.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Victorio Gonzalez to discover more about the hotel that’s putting Big Sky on the global map.

What’s the most requested room at the property and why?

Spanish Peaks Suite, room 1338

What makes it so special?

Our presidential suite offers sweeping views of the Spanish Peaks mountain range and a large, en-suite patio. The suite also includes two adjacent connecting rooms, a full kitchen, dining area, living room with fireplace and large bedroom also with a fireplace.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From $3,023

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Montage Big Sky is the first ultra-luxury resort in Montana, combining rustic western charm with sophisticated design and warm Montana hospitality. Sitting at 7,300 feet right at the base of Big Sky Resort, we offer guests exclusive direct ski-in/out access. Come summer, we are just 45 minutes from Yellowstone National Park, where we offer private, highly curated tours.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Our six bedroom residence. This residence offers breathtaking views from every angle and features some of the best amenities at the resort, including a hot tub, children’s room with two queen bunk beds, a media room and a ski-in/ski-out gear room fully equipped with boot warmers, warming racks and plenty of storage for skis and other outdoor gear.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our guests have exclusive access to private fly fishing locations with one of our guides, set at the base of the Spanish Peaks mountains.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our property features an art collection curated with an emphasis on local and west-coast based artists. Our extensive collection fuses our space with the culture and heritage of the authentic Mountain West.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Through our on-property outfitter and rental shop, Compass Sports, we feature an Alpine Performance Studio, where our expert ski coach works with individuals to assess and correct ski form and technique so guests can take their skiing ability to the next level. Services include an in-room performance boot fitting, stance alignment and a biomechanics assessment.