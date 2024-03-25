Room Request! Six Senses Residences Courchevel

Set in the heart of Courchevel, a 5-minute walk from the center of everything is Six Senses Residences Courchevel, a beautiful collection of Alpine luxury ski apartments and duplex penthouses ranging from 2-5 bedrooms. This luxury five star ski hotel and residences are an ideal choice for family, group or romantic travel as they offer a mix of traditional mountain design along with the luxuries of modern technology. Each of the residences feature fully-equipped kitchens and some even showcase screening rooms, open fireplaces and hammams and wine storage. Spaces are outfitted in a neutral color palette using porcelain tiles, locally-sourced timbers and beams and plush fabrics and leathers. The Six Senses Spa is perfect for those looking for some pampering and there is also an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor jacuzzi, a juice bar, steam and sauna rooms, a fitness center and a studio for workout classes. Sumosan is the onsite Japanese restaurant where guests can enjoy sushi rolls, salmon rice pizza and yellowtail with truffle yuzu vinaigrette.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager Itziar Bilbao to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

Our five-bedroom Prestige Penthouse

What makes it so special?

It is the only 5-bedroom unit and the largest residence in our rental portfolio. It can be divided into two separate sleeping areas conferring intimacy for families and group of friends. Guests can relax and expend quality time in the common living area enhanced by a log fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen where a private chef can delight our dearest guests’ taste buds with fancy hors d’oeuvres. Cherry on the top is its balcony, where guests can admire a beautiful sunset beyond the valley while savoring a glass of champagne. A private chef is included every morning for breakfast, making sure that our guests experience an unparalleled service from the moment they open their eyes. From the natural wood and beams to the color palette, the residences boasts relaxed but elegant atmosphere in a traditional but modern mountain style.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From 4,200 €

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The ceiling of the spa, Inspired by the organic shapes of snow waves, the SS CVL spa design uses biophilic principles to help you feel energized and connected the moment you walk in.

What’s an interesting titbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Our holistic approach at the Six Senses Spa is one of a kind, the aim is not to only focus on the external aspects but mainly to help our guests to reconnect with themselves.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

I love all of them due to the feeling of being at a home away from home, the design and ambiance.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We always collect an important amount of information before guests’ arrival which allow us to surprise each of our guests based on their expectations. We presented one of our repeat guests, who is a fan of the FC Barcelona, with a custom made bathrobe with the FCB logo that he carried back home and made him feel like a sport superstar.