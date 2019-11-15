Shop J.Lo’s Custom Stuart Weitzman Tour Boots

Stuart Weitzman has just released Jennifer Lopez’s gold STEEL 100 over-the-knee boots, seen on her 25-city “It’s My Party” summer tour that ended in August. Sensationalized by the shimmery gold sequins, the square-toed, block-heeled boot was custom-made by the brand’s artisans in Spain, and completely embodies the star’s show-stopping, statement-making style both onstage and off. While performing, Lopez was dressed to kill with a cleavage-baring golden goddess leotard and fishnets, but for the everyday, we suggest pairing the boots with a bodysuit and jeans, or a knitted sweater and slip skirt. Your outfit will be the hit of any room–or disco–you find yourself in.

The shoe is available in limited quantities and only online.