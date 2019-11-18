BravoCon Took Over New York City This Weekend

Stars of nearly every drama-filled, glitter-encrusted, and gasp-worthy Bravo reality show descended on New York City this weekend (November 15-17) for the inaugural BravoCon. BravoCon brought Bravo-lebrities from The Real Housewives of New York City, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New Jersey, along with cast members from Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, and Below Deck.

Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, served as the convention’s mediator, hosting panels and live events throughout all three days, and giving fans some serious entertainment. Whether Cohen was singing along with RHOA star Kim Zolciak-Biermann to her banger “Tardy For the Party” or on the receiving end of a surprise smooch from Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund, Cohen treated the dedicated Bravo superfans to a weekend of laughs and “woo-hoo’s.” Events were held at three venues across New York City including the Manhattan Center, Skylight Modern, and Union West. At the Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom and Grand Ballroom, fans could attend live panels, stop by the picture-perfect Club House replica for a few photos, and even buy-up to attend the very special Vanderpump Rules After Party on Saturday night.

At the after party, the show’s most beloved villain, DJ James Kennedy, provided the evening’s beats, and cast members like Stassi Shroeder, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright were all seen partying throughout Hammerstein Ballroom. The party, hosted by House of Yes and sponsored by Pepsi, offered fans a special announcement from Lisa Vanderpump when she introduced that Pepsi Sparkling Rosé had been created exclusively for BravoCon. To celebrate the limited-edition non-alcoholic beverage, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz teamed up behind Pepsi’s Sparkling Rosé Bar at Hammerstein Ballroom to serve the tasty beverage to fans. Afterwards, the Toms shared an adorable moment at Pepsi’s recreated version of Villa Rosa, dubbed Villa Rosé.

All in all, BravoCon was a star-studded success, with thousands of Bravo fans showing off their pop culture chops, learning about what is to come for their favorite shows, and of course, sipping on some tasty beverages throughout the weekend. You can bet we are staying tuned to when BravoCon will return next year.