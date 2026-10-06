Jimmy Choo’s Pearls of Wisdom

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For Jimmy Choo, turning 30 called for something with a little history. Enter the pearl. To celebrate three decades of the brand, creative director Sandra Choi has created Pearls of Wisdom, a capsule collection that takes the traditional anniversary gemstone and gives it a distinctly Jimmy Choo spin. The pearl, with its associations of elegance, femininity and wisdom, becomes the starting point for a collection that moves between polished glamour and something a little more unexpected.

“The pearl carries a quiet, enduring power,” says Choi, describing the collection as “a subtle expression of our past that continues to shape our future.” It’s a fitting choice for a brand that has been playing with pearls since its earliest days. Jimmy Choo’s original boutiques incorporated alabaster travertine with a pearlescent quality while the brand’s signature pink-grey packaging is known as “oyster.” Over the years, pearls have appeared everywhere from mother-of-pearl heels and embroidered shoes to strung ankle straps and pearl studs. The new jewel-like Jimmy Choo collection, of pumps, sandals, flats and minaudières embroidered with pearls, makes the most of that history without getting stuck in it.

There is something particularly apt about the pearl as Jimmy Choo celebrates its third decade. Unlike a flashier gemstone, the pearl suggests something accumulated over time. It is also a little contradictory, which makes it well suited to Choi’s vision: traditional yet playful, delicate yet striking, polished yet never too precious. The collection ultimately makes the case for the pearl as more than an heirloom tucked away for special occasions. These are pieces meant to be worn, and, perhaps, eventually passed down. After all, if the first 30 years are any indication, there may be another three decades of Jimmy Choo pearls to come.