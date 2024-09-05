Jimmy Choo Opens In The Miami Design District

View the gallery

Jimmy Choo has opened its third boutique in Miami in the Design District featuring a new design concept, unique to this store, that nods to the city’s art deco roots. The boutique is executed with curved architectural details and features a three-story white plaster exterior façade with travertine accents and green fluted tiles on fixtures indoors, with verdant tropical plants indigenous to South Florida juxtaposed against the white oak floors and ceilings. “We are thrilled to be opening our third boutique in Miami, and in one of the most important shopping destinations globally,” says the brand’s CEO, Hannah Colman. “The design reflects Miami’s strong visual identity melded with the inherent glamour and luxury Jimmy Choo is known for.” An exclusive capsule will be available to celebrate the opening, including the Claressa platform, the Avenue Mini Shoulder bag and Cycas 95 knee-high boot realized in colorful paillettes. Alongside the women’s collection of shoes and handbags, the in-store offering will include eyewear, small leather goods, soft accessories, fragrance, jewelry and a special selection of pieces from the brand’s iconic Bridal collection. Made-to-Order service will also be offered, inviting customers to create their dream shoe or handbag.