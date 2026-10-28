Tod’s Gets Personal

There’s something to be said for an accessory that feels like it was made just for you. Tod’s is embracing that idea with My Signature, a new personalization service that allows clients to add gold-tone metal initials to a selection of the Italian brand’s signature accessories. At the center of the offering is the T Signature Bag, a structured calfskin design distinguished by its namesake T-shaped metal detail. Already a favorite among fashion insiders and celebrities including Demi Moore, Katie Holmes, Naomi Watts and Lili Reinhart, the bag has quickly become one of the season’s standout accessories.

Now, clients can make it their own with a personalized finishing touch. The service extends beyond handbags to include the T Signature Belt, T Signature Bracelet and new T Signature Ankle Boot, selected from the brand’s Fall-Winter collection. Each piece can be customized with initials, adding a personal detail to designs rooted in Tod’s understated approach to Italian luxury. Explore the brand’s official U.S. collection for more. With My Signature, Tod’s offers a fresh take on personalization, pairing the appeal of a signature accessory with the enduring value of craftsmanship. The result is a collection of pieces that feel a little more individual—and all the more personal.