Dior Opens A Beauty Boutique At Oakbrook Center

Christian Dior Parfums has opened a standalone fragrance and beauty Dior Beauty boutique at Oakbrook Center. Mirroring the essence of Dior couture, the opulent setting brings together a sophisticated mix of marble, refined fabrics and gilded metal in perfect harmony. The boutique is anchored by a fragrance discovery experience inspired by the couturier-perfumer’s atelier and designed by Dior Perfume Creation Director Francis Kurkdjian. La Collection Privée Christian Dior fragrances and customizable La Collection Privée accessories are on offer, as well as a selection of fashion accessories such as sunglasses, jewelry and scarves. Expect fragrances like Miss Dior, J’adore, Sauvage and Dior Homme and skincare like L’Or de Vie, Dior Prestige and Dior Capture. In addition, clients are immersed in the world of Dior Makeup (including Rouge Dior, the Dior Forever line and the Dior Backstage line) in a space devoted to the color expertise of Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior Makeup, and the avant-garde spirit of the House of Dior. A large, playful bar and a screen displaying the latest Dior runway shows reflect the energy of Dior fashion and the excitement of being backstage. Available exclusively at the boutique is a selection of Dior’s Exceptional Pieces, including Les Récoltes Majeures and Miss Dior by Judy Chicago. These extraordinary reinterpretations of the House’s iconic designs are created in collaboration with renowned artists and master artisans, exemplifying Dior’s savoir faire and couture excellence.