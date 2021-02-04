SH Hotels & Resorts Names Arash Azarbarzin CEO

SH Hotels & Resorts has announced the promotion of Arash Azarbarzin from President to Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Starwood Capital Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht. Sternlicht will remain Chairman and continue to be involved with the organization. With more than 30 years of industry experience at brands such as St. Regis Hotels, W Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels and as a Founding Member at SBE hotel group, Azarbarzin brings a wealth of knowledge to this prestigious role at SH Hotels & Resorts. Working in tandem with Sternlicht, Azarbarzin will continue to fuel the growth and success of the SH portfolio including 1 Hotels, Baccarat Hotels, and Treehouse Hotels brands.

In Azarbarzin’s three years as President of SH Hotels & Resorts, he has been instrumental in the brand’s commitment to conscious, green living in major cities like Los Angeles. “Our goal has always been to set a new standard for luxury hotel experiences in Los Angeles while staying true to our mission of inspiring conscious consumption,” says Azarbarzin. In an effort to keep trees out of the waste stream, Azarbarzin worked with Angel City Lumber in Los Angeles to utilize 75 tons of urban lumber to create planters and other design elements at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. “One of my favorite items is the lobby desk which was created from a fallen tree trunk. To me, it epitomizes the essence of what 1 Hotels stand for,” Azarbarzin says.

Azarbarzin is prepared to lead SH Hotels to international expansion in cities such as Paris, London, Saudi Arabia, Copenhagen, Manchester and Toronto as well as domestic expansion in San Francisco, Miami, Nashville and Kauai.

Main photo credit: PRNewsfoto/SH Hotels & Resorts