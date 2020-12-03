Room Request! 1 Hotel West Hollywood

1 Hotel West Hollywood is a property inspired by nature. Even though it sits in the intersection of bustling West Hollywood, it’s a welcome respite from all the noise on Sunset Boulevard. Boasting natural design elements such as native greenery, reclaimed wood, earthen plaster, clay tones, marble bathrooms and organic cotton linens, the public spaces and guest rooms combine sustainability and extraordinary comfort. “Our goal has always been to set a new standard for luxury hotel experiences in Los Angeles while staying true to our mission of inspiring conscious consumption,” says SH Hotels & Resorts president Arash Azarbarzin.

With a strong commitment to conscious, green living, the 1 Hotel is decorated with casual but decidedly luxe furnishings. Think raw, reclaimed woods next to expansive plant life with a rich, neutral palette that permeates everything from the stunning lobby to the guest suites. The hotel is taking safety protocols very seriously and these safeguards remain of paramount concern to the attentive staff that keeps one feeling safe but ultimately, at ease.

In the age of COVID-19, 1 Hotel West Hollywood is going one step further by offering guests a new way to work and recharge in a beautiful and safe environment. Offering breathtaking views for the perfect Zoom background, 1 Hotel West Hollywood’s new package provides guests the ability to separate their living space and work space with a fully decked out private office in addition to a guest room for a restful night’s sleep. The private room serves as a fully functioning office with a modern desk setup, on-demand personal IT assistance and printing concierge.

We spoke with Azarbarzin about the property and what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property? Why?

The Panoramic One & Two Bedroom Suites.

What makes it so special?

The Panoramic Suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows that frame unbeatable views of LA. The Suite also features a separate living/dining room with step-out balcony.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Rates start at $800 per night for Panoramic One Bedroom Suites and $1,000 per night for Panoramic Two Bedroom Suites.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We are very proud that 1 Hotel West Hollywood is the first LEED-EBOM certified hotel in LA under the v4 rating system and with an Energy Star score of 95 is one of the most energy efficient hotels in Los Angeles. As a mission focused brand, this type of recognition was imperative.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Canyon House Suite is my personal favorite. The room is 2,500 square feet and the views of the skyline and the Hollywood Hills are unparalleled. It’s the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living with the wraparound outdoor terrace that offers an opportunity to enjoy the views in a sanctuary above the city.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Our on-property team can curate a unique wellness package for our guests based on their specific needs. For example, if we know our guests are arriving after a long overnight flight, we will be sure to have an array of house made juices and local food items of their liking available as fuel for the day ahead.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

When we were designing the property, we worked with Angel City Lumber to utilize wood recovered from local fallen trees. In all, 75 tons of urban lumber was used to create planters and other design elements, keeping these trees out of the waste stream. One of my favorite items is the lobby desk which was created from a fallen tree trunk. To me, it epitomizes the essence of what 1 Hotels stand for.