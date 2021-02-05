New Wellness Spots in New York City

If you’re looking for a mid-winter pick-me-up, head to Ever/Body’s new Flatiron flagship, where you can indulge in cosmetic procedures and face and body treatments. Specializing in minimally invasive but highly effective cosmetic dermatology, the female-founded company is one of the newest wellness spots in New York City that offers injectables like wrinkle-relaxing Botox and Voluma filler and body contouring treatments like Emsculpt.

A boutique acupuncture destination in NoHo will whisk you away to a place of tranquility and relaxation. Ora is offering in-person acupuncture services in the comfort of a stunning Rockwell Group-designed space. Choose an express 30-minute treatment or a more in-depth 65-minute session for a little extra time on your wellness journey. After finding solace in acupuncture to treat digestive issues, entrepreneur Kimberly Ross opened Ora to serve as one of the most accessible wellness spots in New York City.

“It’s not a facial, it’s a workout,” states London-based beauty brand FaceGym, founded by beauty writer and columnist Inge Theron. The brand’s signature facial treatments use high-energy kneading movements and cutting-edge technology to tone and tighten the forgotten 40 muscles in the face. With the opening of its fourth New York City studio location on the Upper East Side, the gym for your face will lift, sculpt and tone your facial muscles into shape.