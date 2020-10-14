Celebrated hospitality maven Sean Christie and real estate and marketing executive Nelson Famadas have teamed up to launch an exciting venture that will contribute to the success of new hotels, restaurants, and lounges across the globe. Headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami, Carver Road Hospitality is set to create exceptional experiences ranging from nightlife and cuisine to hospitality and accommodations.

“We’ve assembled a formidable team of hospitality industry professionals with decades of experience and a track record for success,” says Christie, Carver Road Hospitality’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are all passionate about the pursuit of excellence, and look forward to building a best-in-class hospitality company.”

The team includes a roster of star-studded hospitality gurus such as: mixology expert Francesco Lafranconi, Vice President of Beverage and Hospitality Culture, co-founder and creator of Mr. Coco at Palms Resort Casino; Bryan Bass, Vice President of Hospitality Marketing, previously Vice President of Marketing for Events and Nightlife, MGM Resorts International, whose career includes marketing launches of projects at Wynn Resorts, the Hakkasan Group, and the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas; and Lisa Long Adler, Vice President of Communications, marketing and public relations executive whose independent agency LLAC has produced events and public relations campaigns for MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. Notable hospitality industry veterans Chelsea Rogers and Ryan Levine complete the Carver Road Hospitality team for now as additional hires are set to be released soon.

“Our aim is to partner with world-class brands and properties to deliver discerning guests a unique hospitality experience,” says Nelson Famadas, Carver Road Hospitality’s Chief Operating Officer. “Despite recent headwinds, our like-minded executive team recognizes that the industry is resilient and the future looks promising as the customer spend returns in 2021.”

Christie brings over two decades of experience with him from founding Las Vegas Nightlife Group and developing club concepts such as Encore Beach Club and Blush Lounge to ushering in a technology-focused initiative at Wynn Las Vegas to enhance the guest experience. In the spring of 2020, Christie helped spearhead the opening of The Mayfair Supper Club, a 10,000-square-foot Bellagio hot spot serving up impeccable cuisine along with live performances from the likes of The Mayfair Jazz Trio.