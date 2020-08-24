Make a Splash in Las Vegas

Every week is going to feel like an over-the-top music festival at Wet Republic, the massive day club at MGM Grand. The Las Vegas outpost closed for a short time earlier this year due to the pandemic and reopened in July with a few changes. Reservations are now required in order to abide by safety regulations and the pool now offers QR codes for menus.

“Wet Republic will welcome millions of guests to a completely evolved experience,” says Rich Kenny, vice president of VIP marketing and customer development for Hakkasan Group, the global hospitality powerhouse behind the 54,500-square-foot hot spot. “Our venue will continue to uphold its world-renowned reputation of being a Las Vegas staple and one of the top pool parties, but in an enhanced setting. Everything from our additional plunge pools to our new LED structure and sound system will take the experience to the next level.”

The multimillion-dollar revamp of Wet Republic was led by the esteemed New York City-based architecture firm Rockwell Group. Upgraded cabanas and bungalows are perfect settings for high rollers who want a luxurious experience while enjoying DJ sets from headliners like Zedd, Steve Aoki and Tiësto. Sound-system enhancements include L-Acoustics Kara and ARCS II speakers, which are also used at Coachella, Tomorrowland and Hakkasan Group’s Omnia nightclub. Get ready to hear the beat drop again and again.

For a more intimate dayclub option, there’s Jemaa, which aims to be an alternative to mega clubs. This weekend soiree at the Jacques Garcia–designed NoMad rooftop pool features DJs who also spin at Park MGM’s On the Record speakeasy and club. If you’re bored with bottle service, Jemaa offers “Cocktail Explosions” like a pineapple daiquiri that serves 15.