Chanel Reopens Its Bellagio Resort Boutique

View the gallery

Set between the resort’s existing limestone columns, the newly designed façade of the new Chanel boutique at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas features white marble sculpted to evoke the elegance of pleated fabric. Accented with large display windows and accessory vitrines, the textured white stone transitions seamlessly into a curved, black fluted stone showcase dedicated to Chanel Fine Jewelry.

The expansive layout of the new boutique designed by architect and the brand’s frequent collaborator, Peter Marino, encompasses a total of seven individual salons. Custom hand-woven carpets and richly textured upholstery fabrics are showcased throughout the space, which boasts a fragrance and beauty salon, watches and fine jewelry salon, shoe salon, handbag, small leather accessories salon and two connecting ready-to-wear salons. In the shoe salon is a pair of 24-carat-gold Liane chandeliers decorated with hand-cut rock crystals by goldsmith Goossens. In the back of the boutique, the ready-to-wear salons are decorated with unique and custom furniture including an Ingrid Donat coffee table, René Cresson Louis XV Style armchairs, André Dubreuil coffee table and Thierry Leproust side table. In keeping with Gabrielle Chanel’s passion for the arts, Marino handpicked a dynamic mix of artworks by Roberto Donatelli, Robert Mapplethorpe, Chris Succo and Gianfranco Zappettini.

The label’s Métiers d’art collection, inspired by the treasured Coromandel screens inside Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment, is available featuring straight-cut fantasy tweed jackets, silk satin pleated dresses and skirts and separates featuring embroidered motifs. Clients will also be able to discover the fall/winter 2025/26 pre-collection, which introduces a fresh, youthful take on everyday dressing. The assortment strikes a balance between sophistication and playfulness, featuring effortless silhouettes such as short sporty knit sets, relaxed vintage-inspired denim, rich tweeds and delicate lace accents woven throughout.