Abercrombie & Kent Introduces A New Morocco Itinerary

View the gallery

Marrakech has always been on the map for luxury travelers, but it’s even more so for 2025. In exciting places to stay, there’s the renovation of the Four Seasons Resort Marrakech and the opening of the new Park Hyatt, a plush, meditative property somehow nestled both close to the center of town as well as off the beaten path. (In particular, check out the stunning indoor pool and TFAYA, the hotel’s main restaurant, what it’s describing as a “brasserie arabesque.”)

It has been in existence for over two decades, but the Marrakech Film Festival made a huge splash in December, cementing it as a new and major stop on the awards circuit. Actors Jacob Elordi, Sean Penn and Andrew Garfield and filmmakers Luca Guadagnino, David Cronenberg, Justine Triet, Tim Burton, Todd Haynes and Alfonso Cuarón were all in attendance.

Getting to this magical city has never been easier. In October, United Airlines introduced a flight from New York (EWR) to Marrakech (RAK), running three times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It’s actually the first direct flight from the U.S.

Of course, there are the widely known landmarks in every guide book, like the vividly blue Marjorelle Gardens and the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. You definitely want to shop in the Medina, but also check out the industrial area of Sidi Ghanem, and swing by Jajjah Tea which has a particularly colorful boutique inside.

There are lots of other places to see and visit in Morocco, though figuring out where to go takes more than an internet search. Thankfully, there’s the luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent which opened in Morocco in 2007 and offers several itineraries in the country, including a few with private aviation.

For 2025, A & K is offering its newest Small Group Journey in Morocco, a ten day trip called Tangier & The Blue City. It’s a tailor-made trip that ends, yes, in Marrakech at the Park Hyatt, where guests can design a program that might include a cooking class with instructions on how to make one of the country’s well-known tagines; a hiking day trip in the Atlas Mountains, and, naturally, a camel ride in the Moroccan desert, a surprisingly short car ride from the Djema el-Fna, the main square in town.

But, more importantly, the trip takes you into lesser-Instagrammed places, like the Kasbah in Tangier’s citadel; to the souks of Fez; to Casablanca where guests stay at the extremely classy, newly opened Royal Mansour and visit the Hassan II Mosque, the tallest in the world, and also to the capital of Rabat, which has a surprising surf community and recently welcomed a Fairmont on the Marina (in fall of 2022), and, as of late last year, a new Ritz Carlton and Four Seasons.

The goal, for Abercombie and Kent, is to show a Morocco you might not find on your own, and, of course, create a travel experience you won’t forget. You can take a jillaba or a Moroccan rug home, sure, but it’s the memories that matter.