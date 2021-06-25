Fly Away With Tradewind Aviation

The best way to travel to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard is on Tradewind Aviation, a U.S.-based aircraft operator providing private charter service and shuttle flights along the Northeast and the Caribbean. “We are seeing a much shorter booking window, but our clients are focused more on longer trips than ever before—this was true for last summer as well,” says David Zipkin, Tradewind Aviation’s founding member and vice president. Tradewind flies Citation CJ light jets and Pilatus PC-12 turboprop planes on this route, and with concerns about health and safety, coupled with fewer airline options these days, many travelers are discovering private charter for the first time. “We are well-positioned for this new market, offering lower-cost entry points with our unique fleet,” says Zipkin. As far as safety and health are concerned, Tradewind has implemented new protocols to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus. “Aircraft interiors are cleaned between each flight and deep-cleaned on a regular basis,” Zipkin explains. “The air circulation in our aircraft is quite similar to that of an airline, where the air is completely replaced every few minutes.”