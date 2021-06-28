The Summer of Sobel

Dr. Howard Sobel, founder of Sobel Skin on on the Upper East Side and attending dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, has been bombarded with clients clamoring for his state-of-the-art treatments. “We have all been hiding under a mask since last year, and now people are treating themselves to look and feel their best, and that starts with their face and their skincare,” explains Dr. Sobel. “When my office reopened last June, we were deluged with appointments for Botox and fillers like Juvéderm. The next priority was rejuvenating the skin as quickly as possible to smooth and brighten the skin.” His practice uses Vivace, a combination of microneedling, radiofrequency and LED light therapy that is the next wave of skin rejuvenation therapy to diminish fine lines, wrinkles and blemishes and provide a more youthful appearance by firming and lifting sagging skin. “We have also created the Zoomable, which is a mix of filler, Botox and laser treatments that can eliminate or stall the need for a facelift.”

Once the face is tackled, clients want to focus on their bodies and get bikini-ready for summer. So what is he offering to combat the COVID 15 (pounds)? “Tumescent Liposuction, which I do under local anesthesia in our operating room, sculpts the body by removing undesirable fat that has not responded to diet and exercise from the abdomen, waist, hips, buttocks, thighs, knees, upper arms, chin, cheeks and neck.” Patients can see permanent fat reduction and be back to work in three to five days. For a less invasive treatment, Sobel recommends TruSculpt iD and Emsculpt, both radiofrequency devices to permanently destroy small pockets of fat in one 15-minute session and tighten up flabby muscles, respectively.

We asked Dr. Sobel to fill us in on some of the newest innovative treatments and services on offer at his office.

Liquid Facelift

“It can offer many of the benefits of a traditional facelift without the patient having to undergo a surgical procedure. Liquid facelifts can restore lost volume, diminish lines and wrinkles, redefine the jawline, and lift the cheekbones and sagging brows when a combination of Botox, fillers and lasers are used in the proper sequence.”

CoolPeel

“CO2 lasers have long been the gold standard in treating wrinkles, age spots, acne scars and other blemishes, as well as tightening skin and balancing tone. Traditional CO2 treatments, however, have long been associated with considerable downtime. The precision and control of the CoolPeel allow you to get the skin resurfacing benefits without the downtime and risk.”

Emtone

“For the body, Emtone is one of the newest body devices and is our first answer to cellulite. It is a quick, noninvasive treatment that uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to reduce the appearance of cellulite. This is great to use with Emsculpt for optimum results for muscle tightening, fat reduction and cellulite improvement.”

Combating Maskne

“Maskne is definitely one of the biggest skincare concerns we’ve seen this year. I recommend cotton or silk masks, which have been shown to be an effective mask while also preventing facial irritation. I also recommend incorporating a gentle cleanser into your routines to degunk pores but also to soothe. Sobel Skin Rx Bio Hyaluronic Moisture Cream Extreme can help restore the skin barrier that is disrupted by wearing a mask.”

Dr. Sobel’s Secret Skincare Weapons:

Sobel Skin Rx 4.5% Retinol Complex Night Treatment

“This night treatment is supercharged with 4.5 percent retinol to visibly transform skin while you sleep. The 4.5 percent level of strength rivals that of most prescription retinoids.”

Sobel Skin Rx 30% Glycolic Acid Peel Concentrate

“Known as a facial in a bottle, this at-home facial peel powered by an incredible 30 percent glycolic acid retexturizes, exfoliates and brightens skin without the expense, hassle or downtime.”

Sobel Skin Rx Bio Hyaluronic Acid Moisture Cream Extreme with SD-100

“This supercharged daily moisturizer containing my patent-pending scientific delivery SD-100 concentrate with a custom blend of bio hyaluronic acid, essential lipids, ceramides and emollients works to strengthen the skin barrier function while locking in moisture.”