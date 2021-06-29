The Jared Coffin House

New suites at The Jared Coffin House, a former whaling shipowner’s home located in the heart of town, are on offer this summer. Designed by Nantucket local and interior designer Audrey Sterk, these new rooms feature a soft color palette of grays, blues and neutrals, custom furniture including four-poster beds, tulip-style coffee tables and walnut brown desks. To complement views of Nantucket’s historic streetscape, an extensive collection of original oil paintings is also on display. Additionally, the Tap Room, a fixture in the downtown dining scene for more than four decades, has reopened after a 14-year hiatus. A popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike for more than 40 years, the restaurant shuttered in the early 2000s. Boston-based Carroll Design Studio was brought on to recreate the pub-like eatery, which now offers indoor and outdoor dining. Tap Room staples include New England clam chowder, French dip sandwiches and grilled local swordfish. “The Jared Coffin House has been a beloved Nantucket getaway for years, and we’re excited to unveil our refreshed look and new restaurant,” says general manager Jason Curtis. “Preservation was at the heart of the project: ensuring the historical feel remained while updating with modern touches.”

The Nantucket Hotel

This summer, the island’s stately grand dame hotel, The Nantucket Hotel, will launch a new culinary concept inspired by the relaxed and welcoming island vibe. Chef Adam Votaw will bring farm-fresh, tapas-style modern American cuisine to town celebrating the bounty of New England purveyors and growers.