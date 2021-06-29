DuJour Navigation

Discover the beauty and charm of The Jared Coffin House and The Nantucket Hotel this summer

Written by Editors of DuJour

The Jared Coffin House

New suites at The Jared Coffin House, a former whaling shipowner’s home located in the heart of town, are on offer this summer. Designed by Nantucket local and interior designer Audrey Sterk, these new rooms feature a soft color palette of grays, blues and neutrals, custom furniture including four-poster beds, tulip-style coffee tables and walnut brown desks. To complement views of Nantucket’s historic streetscape, an extensive collection of original oil paintings is also on display. Additionally, the Tap Room, a fixture in the downtown dining scene for more than four decades, has reopened after a 14-year hiatus. A popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike for more than 40 years, the restaurant shuttered in the early 2000s. Boston-based Carroll Design Studio was brought on to recreate the pub-like eatery, which now offers indoor and outdoor dining. Tap Room staples include New England clam chowder, French dip sandwiches and grilled local swordfish. “The Jared Coffin House has been a beloved Nantucket getaway for years, and we’re excited to unveil our refreshed look and new restaurant,” says general manager Jason Curtis. “Preservation was at the heart of the project: ensuring the historical feel remained while updating with modern touches.”

This summer, the island’s stately grand dame hotel, The Nantucket Hotel, will launch a new culinary concept inspired by the relaxed and welcoming island vibe. Chef Adam Votaw will bring farm-fresh, tapas-style modern American cuisine to town celebrating the bounty of New England purveyors and growers.

