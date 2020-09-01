Add These Nantucket Outposts to Your Bucket List

Summer might be coming to a close but you should be busy preparing for fall weekend getaways. Indulge in a two- or three-day mini vacation where you can enjoy delicious food, luxurious hospitality, and of course, a little shopping. Nantucket is a tucked away island off of Cape Cod, Massachusetts where you will find the most charming cobblestoned streets and beautiful beaches. The intimate town has many local boutiques, adorable inns, and picturesque landscapes. We love the blend of chill beach vibes with a touch of luxury throughout Nantucket. Below, our top picks for a trip to this Massachusetts hotspot.

Accommodations:

Life House, Nantucket is a new boutique hotel housed in a 1830s building in downtown Nantucket. Featuring 14 guest rooms, a communal living room, honor kitchen and lush garden lounge, the property offers everything you need for a visit to the island—minus all the extras you don’t. Amenities include Le Labo bath products, Marshall speakers and Revival luxury linens.

Tucked on the second floor of a 19th-century brick building on cobblestoned Main Street is the White Elephant Loft at 32 Main Street. The 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom loft apartment offers guests the best of both worlds, with all the comforts of a private home plus access to the amenities of the White Elephant resort, like pool and complimentary bikes. You also get access to a 2020 BMV SUV to use during your stay.

Shopping:

Scandavian home design store Eleish Van Breems, which has made a name for itself in Westport, Connecticut, opens an outpost on the water this summer. Owners and authors Rhonda Eleish and Edie Van Breems wanted to bring their signature aesthetic to the island. “Our furnishings and accessories reflect the timeless allure of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining with a focus on high-quality natural materials and small artisan makers,” says Eleish. “We have our own Scandinavian point of view focused on ease of living on the water that we are bringing to the island. We are drawn to the special light, the sailing, the dramatic southern shore beaches on the Atlantic, but most of all to the wonderful community found on this historic island,” says Van Breems.

Food & Drink:

Housed in the old Starlight Theatre, The Gaslight Nantucket is a new Japanese restaurant with a focus on izakaya cuisine, Japanese bar snacks. The restaurant offers craft beers and natural wines alongside nightly live music sessions in the summer featuring musicians like The High Divers, The Ballroom Thieves and Liz Cooper & The Stampede.

Feel-good pizza spot Oath Pizza will reopen this summer at its Straight Wharf location. What started as a tiny shack on the water has spawned offshoots in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. Devotees swoon over the Spicy Mother Clucker, with roasted chicken, pickled red onions, Sriracha and mozzarella, and the Chocolate Chunk Cookie Pizza, a dessert pizza featuring chocolate chunk cookie dough, ricotta and powdered sugar.