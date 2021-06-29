Since the outdoors is the safest place to host friends and family this summer, we know how valuable outside living spaces are. Whether you have a vast, landscaped backyard, a small courtyard, patio or something in between, those spaces are prime real estate this summer—and creating a perfect summer kitchen for outdoor dining is essential to saving your sanity. Whether you’re hosting a cocktail party or a sit-down dinner with a group of friends, it’s helpful to have versatile furniture that you can change for each occasion. “There has never been a better time to have an outdoor entertaining space at your home,” says Russ Faulk, head of product and chief designer at Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet. “Whether gathering with family or friends, experts agree the safest venue is outdoors. Share perfectly seared porterhouse steaks, wood-roasted vegetables, Neapolitan-style pizzas or slow-smoked barbecue this summer with your loved ones.”

Event planner extraordinaire Stefanie Cove has masterminded memorable events for celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Molly Sims, Karlie Kloss and Drew Barrymore. But, this year, the Palm Beach native, who splits her time between New York City and Los Angeles, pivoted with the launch of Cove Curations, an offshoot of her successful event planning company, to create safe and intimate events for clients wanting to celebrate milestones. While a table and seating options are musts (we love Kingsley Bate’s outdoor furniture), you can splurge on special items like a fire pit, luxurious kitchens and grills. “Having a few smaller seating areas available throughout helps create a cozy environment while making conversations among guests much easier and more comfortable,” says Cove. Faulk suggests making the meal more special by skipping the melamine plates and acrylic tumblers and breaking out the good dishes and glassware outdoors. “Outdoor furnishings have come so far in the last decade that you can design a comfortable and beautiful outdoor living area that is every bit as nice as indoors,” says Faulk. “Soft, textured fabrics and upholstered furniture have really changed the game. On the cooking front, adding a countertop pizza oven is an easy way to expand your entertaining repertoire without revamping a whole space.”

Kalamazoo’s latest wood-and-stainless steel Japanese-style grill, the Shokunin Kamado Grill, is beautiful and fits in seamlessly with your outdoor dining setup. “It’s easy to add to an existing space and it has enough visual appeal that it is almost like a beautiful furnishing,” says Faulk. “It can add to the visual interest of your patio.” Whether you’re cooking yourself or bringing in some helping hands, having a streamlined outdoor cooking and dining area will make things effortless when you’re entertaining. “I love the idea of bringing in a chef to cook outside so guests can see the meal come together,” says Cove. “Whether it’s sushi or a barbeque, these kitchens are perfect for accommodating a live chef who can prepare the meal in front of guests as they dine al fresco.”