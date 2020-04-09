Room Request! The St. Regis Mexico City

At its core, Mexico City’s main thoroughfare, Paseo de la Reforma, is a gathering place for locals and visitors from all walks of life. Stretching from Chapultepec to Alameda Central, it is equal parts business and pleasure–banks and office buildings dot the avenue along with restaurants, hotels, and cultural destinations peppered in between, with scenic trails for bikes and walking leading to beautifully manicured parks and museum grounds. Among its most luxurious addresses is The St. Regis Mexico City, a soaring, sparkling skyscraper overlooking the Paseo. It’s a plush hideaway for the discerning traveler with as many reasons to stay in as there are to get out and explore the building’s surroundings, with some of the best food, drink, and views in the area (not to mention some of the dreamiest beds around). Below, Thomas Jecklin, General Manager of The St. Regis Mexico City, gives us an inside look at the stunning hotel and its most highly requested room.

Set the scene for a hotel guest. How does the property reflect the richness of the neighborhood?

In a city where pre-Hispanic myths and colonial-era grandeur offer a dramatic backdrop to cutting-edge fashion, culture and gastronomy, The St. Regis Mexico City captures its diverse, distinctive surroundings. Located in a key financial and business district as well as a center for social life in the Mexican capital, our property offers a prime location for business travelers and families alike.

What is the most requested room at St. Regis Mexico City?

Our Luxury Suites.

What makes that room type so special?

The Luxury Suite that measures 1,098 square feet has unique and exquisite details offering guests a private atmosphere and exclusive comfort. It has beautiful carpets in the living room, dining room and a separate bedroom. All of our rooms offer exquisite views of Paseo de la Reforma Avenue.

What is the usual rate for that room?

The rate is subject to availability and may vary, starting at $450 USD.

What makes the property unique or special to Mexico City?

Our 31-story tall property in the heart of Mexico City offers an extraordinary view of the city skyline overlooking the Paseo de la Reforma. The centrally located property attracts all types of visitors and day travelers.

Any notable/celebrity guests or regulars that you can share with us?

We have the pleasure of welcoming celebrities, personalities, and entrepreneurs from all over the world. Unfortunately, we cannot share any details since the privacy and comfort of our guests is our top priority.

Paint a picture of the dining and drinking experiences on property. What’s your personal favorite?

The St. Regis Mexico City offers eight unique dining options to suit every personal preference, from handcrafted cocktails at King Cole Bar to Mexican delicacies at Diana Restaurant to private dining at La Table Krug. Each of our restaurants captivate guests with unique sights, sounds and smells [with] its own signature feel, whether it be romantic, trendy or modern. Diana Restaurant most notably offers a breathtaking terrace, with magnificent views of Diana Fountain and Paseo de la Reforma, both iconic landmarks of Mexico City. Guests looking to learn more about tequila are welcome to enjoy a tasting [of] Mexico’s prime spirit at King Cole Bar. The hotel also currently offers the Taste of Mexico package, tailored for gourmands.

Tell us a few fun facts about the hotel.

Remède Spa offers a meditation butler that provides guests with the technology platform MUSE, a brain sensing headband, while meditating before bedtime. The mindfulness sleep ritual begins with a facial reflexology and a powerful massage then continues with a session of mindfulness meditation using the MUSE headband. Finally, the profound relaxation ritual includes aromatherapy and a shiatsu massage to calm the nervous system and promote wellness.

Family Traditions at The St. Regis Mexico City offers engaging activities and thoughtful experiences tailored to younger guests and their families. This signature program gives travelers of all ages the opportunity to explore their destination and celebrate the art of play.