Room Request! The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

At the end of 2019, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas revealed two years and $100 million worth of a redesign; a complete transformation of shared spaces and experiences all washed in a dreamy beach-chic aesthetic. The timing unfortunately aligned with the onslaught of the global pandemic; however, after a series of closures, the resort officially reopened in August 2020, welcoming back multi-generational guests and newcomers, alike.

The revamp provided a variety of unique secluded spaces for families and honeymooners to enjoy their privacy, which in today’s world is more valued than ever. The new pool, 11 poolside cabanas, a club lounge experience that extends to a private section of the resort’s beach and convertible suites to multi-room use, all permit guests to spread out more than ever. The new dining venue, Alloro, offers beachfront, terrace seating for a socially-distanced culinary experience with unparalleled views.

As for the details, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas spared no expense to adapt to its surroundings, and thoroughly convey an island aesthetic. “The interior architecture and design of the property are an extension of the rich culture and history of the island, celebrating this story through the soft colors and contextual materials that create a constant, seamless transition from exterior to interior,” says Arjun Channa, general manager at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas. “Light ivories and accents of pale greys and coral continue from the lobby into the guestrooms, with this color palette providing a tranquil retreat from the heat of the island.”

Below, Channa continues to share more about the hotel’s redesign and how the property maintains its allure after more than 30 years.

What was the design inspiration for the The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas?

Drawing inspiration from St. Thomas’ blue ocean waters, the green palm leaves, and the coral color of the conch shell, the property’s color palette exudes an elegant island aesthetic. Diverse cultures and early Danish settlement also played a significant part in the design inspiration—acting as a large trading post to the surrounding islands, St. Thomas’ economy was founded on the import and export trades. The aptly named “Customs House” lobby acknowledges this, welcoming guests who venture in search of luxurious relaxation. Nautical knot displays, fittings on lamps, and features that are reminiscent of navigation compass points were included as contextual touch points to tell this story. Our two concierge desks are fashioned after vintage luxury luggage, both with contrasting leather wrapped sides and brass handle brackets. This design inspiration extends within our guestrooms, with all design details mirroring the nautical concept and offering inviting island hues.

What is the most requested room?

Our Club Executive Suite.

What makes it so special?

It’s a large room with living space at just over 1,000 square feet, it includes access to the Club Lounge [an indoor and outdoor lounge that offers a dedicated concierge, complimentary food and beverage throughout the day as well as a section of private beach], it’s located in a building closest to the beach and it can be a corner room providing extra privacy.

What is the rate?

Currently at $1,649 per night.

What room is your favorite? Why?

The property recently debuted three 3-Bedroom Presidential Suites—they are spectacular! The room offers more than 3,500 square feet of space and can accommodate up to eight guests. Guests to this room can enjoy several amenities including a kitchen, five full bathrooms, separate living and dining areas, and more. My favorite part, though, are the views. The suite features two furnished, ocean view terraces that will take your breath away.

Are there any fun facts about the hotel and rooms?

The property used to be 150 rooms. In 2007, we added 30 rooms giving us our current total of 180. Every room has a balcony and or terrace with ocean views. Our beaches are Blue Flag certified and we have a living mangrove on property.