Room Request! Sea Containers London

Housed in the iconic Sea Containers House, the former office building designed by architect Warren Platner, Sea Containers London brings a distinctly glamorous, maritime sensibility to the banks of the Thames. Inspired by the golden age of transatlantic ocean liners, the hotel pairs sculptural curves, brass accents, and considered artwork with a lively social scene that draws travelers and Londoners alike. To experience the city from a distinctly different vantage point, ask for the Riverview Balcony Suite, part of the hotel’s newly reimagined Thames Suites. Perched above the river, with a private balcony overlooking St. Paul’s Cathedral and the city skyline, it offers a front-row seat to London in motion, and makes staying in just as appealing as heading out.

DuJour spoke with Joe Rockey, the hotel’s house manager, to discover what makes Sea Containers—and its most requested suite—so special.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The Riverview Balcony Suite

What makes it so special?

It’s the view. You’re perched right above the Thames, so close to the river it almost feels like you’re floating on it. Then you step out onto your own private balcony with St. Paul’s in one direction, the city skyline in the other, and London carrying on all around you. It’s one of those rooms where guests walk in, stop talking for a second and just take it all in. I never get tired of seeing that reaction.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From £720

What is an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an iconic property?

People are often surprised to learn that Sea Containers London sits inside the iconic Sea Containers House, designed by Warren Platner. The building has always been a landmark on the South Bank, and today it’s home to one of London’s most design-led hotels. We’re constantly evolving, too—the newly reimagined Thames Suites by our designer and creative director, Jacu Strauss, are the latest chapter in our story.

What is your personal favorite room, and why?

For me, it’s the Thames Apartment every time. It feels like having your own incredible London apartment rather than staying in a hotel. I could happily pour a glass of good red wine, watch the boats go by for a few hours, invite friends over for dinner and never leave the suite all weekend.

What is a special perk or amenity the hotel offers that most guests may not know about?

Our Thames Suite guests enjoy a dedicated arrival experience with private check-in, but for me it’s more than that. We really get to know our guests before they arrive. Whether it’s filling the fridge with their favorite champagne, arranging flowers, booking the best table in the house or celebrating a special occasion, we love making every stay feel personal.

What is your favorite design element on the property?

I love how the maritime inspiration runs throughout the hotel without ever feeling obvious. You notice something different every time—the curves, the brass details, the artwork, the lighting. It all nods to the glamour of ocean liners, but in a really modern way.

What are your favorite things to do or see in London—or specifically around the South Bank neighborhood?

I always tell guests to forget the Tube for a while and just walk. Head east towards Borough Market and Tower Bridge or west to the London Eye and Westminster. Stop for a coffee, wander into a gallery, jump on an Uber Boat, grab a drink by the river. The South Bank has this brilliant way of making London feel relaxed, and you discover something new every time you explore.