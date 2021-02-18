Why We Love Interior Designer Daun Curry

Downtown NYC interior designer Daun Curry got her start when she was hired by Morgans Hotel Group to style the guest suites at the Royalton Hotel in Midtown. Since then, she’s continued to design in the hospitality space (think the high-roller suites at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) as well as creating residential projects like the Venice Beach, California, home of Casey and Candice Neistat. “Most of our clients are looking for a balance of bold new ideas and custom design with effortless function and liveability,” says Curry.

Below, Daun Curry shares her design inspiration, favorite design element to work with and more.

What are your current influences?

New York—the city streets, the people, the artists and artisans—and nature: the ocean, the mountains, the desert, plants and foliage. And films like Auntie Mame, Some Like It Hot, The Grand Budapest Hotel and old James Bond movies.

What are some of your favorite décor purveyors?

StudioTwentySeven, 1stDibs, Maison Gerard, Farrow & Ball and Culture Object.

Is there one design element that you always incorporate into a project?

Stone and marble for their natural and timeless beauty.