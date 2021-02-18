DuJour Navigation

Daun Curry

Why We Love Interior Designer Daun Curry

You can find the New York City-based designer’s work at hotspots like the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Written by Natasha Wolff

Downtown NYC interior designer Daun Curry got her start when she was hired by Morgans Hotel Group to style the guest suites at the Royalton Hotel in Midtown. Since then, she’s continued to design in the hospitality space (think the high-roller suites at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas) as well as creating residential projects like the Venice Beach, California, home of Casey and Candice Neistat. “Most of our clients are looking for a balance of bold new ideas and custom design with effortless function and liveability,” says Curry.

Below, Daun Curry shares her design inspiration, favorite design element to work with and more.

The New York City showroom of jewelry designer Jemma Wynne

The New York City showroom of jewelry designer Jemma Wynne

What are your current influences?

New York—the city streets, the people, the artists and artisans—and nature: the ocean, the mountains, the desert, plants and foliage. And films like Auntie Mame, Some Like It Hot, The Grand Budapest Hotel and old James Bond movies.

What are some of your favorite décor purveyors?

StudioTwentySeven, 1stDibs, Maison Gerard, Farrow & Ball and Culture Object.

A marble bathroom in one of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ suites

A marble bathroom in one of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ suites

Is there one design element that you always incorporate into a project?

Stone and marble for their natural and timeless beauty.

Tags:

STORIES DUJOUR