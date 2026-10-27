Room Request! Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv

It’s hard to imagine that a 320-room hotel might approximate the feeling of a big family, but that’s exactly the vibe of this centrally-located 5-star beachfront Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv. An ideal resort for parents, children and intrepid travelers alike (a screen in the lobby updates you on flights from nearby Ben Gurion Airport), there’s something particularly welcoming about this property. It just makes you feel at home, from the welcoming lobby, reenvisioned as a kind of co-working space, to the expansive pool deck, overlooking the Herbert Samuel Boardwalk. This hotel dates back to 1977, but it was redone only a few years ago, as part of Marriott’s general modernization and revival of the Sheraton brand. (It is one of 86 locations around the world that have thus far been transformed.) Though Tel Aviv has a particularly vital food scene, it’s worth staying close to home, too. Check out Manara for Israeli food conveniently located in the Sheraton lobby.

DuJour spoke with Boaz Elani, the hotel’s general manager, to learn more about the property and the room guests request again and again.

What is the most requested room at the property?

Our Sea Front Rooms, and it’s easy to see why! Each of the rooms offer uninterrupted views of the Mediterranean Sea, and they are consistently a favorite due to their prime location and ideal vantage point over the water. Our guests frequently share how much they love waking up to views of the sea and experiencing the beauty of the coastline from their rooms.

What makes them so special?

What sets the Sea Front Rooms apart is the connection they create between the guest and the surrounding coastline. The rooms were thoughtfully designed to maximize views of the Mediterranean from nearly every angle. Our recent renovation has resulted in an exceptionally inviting layout and calming interiors, ensuring each of the rooms creates a truly tranquil environment.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

Between $600 and $800

What is an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an iconic property?

One of the most fascinating symbols of the hotel’s iconic status is our guest book, which features personal dedications from an extraordinary array of notable guests over the years. From world-renowned musicians to politicians and celebrated athletes, its pages tell the story of the remarkable people who have chosen to stay with us. It’s truly a living piece of the hotel’s history and a testament to our enduring legacy.

What is your personal favorite room, and why?

The Mediterranean Suite. The standout feature of the suite is a bathtub that overlooks the Mediterranean. The tub has a window right next to it that beautifully frames the sea, and it’s one of those rare spaces where guests can unwind and have a truly memorable, one of a kind moment.

What is a special perk or amenity the hotel offers that most guests may not know about?

During the summer season (April-October), we offer complimentary ice baths during the weekends right next to the pool.

What is your favorite design element on the property?

The Club Lounge on the 18th floor has always been my favorite space on the property. Its elevated position offers sweeping views of the Mediterranean, and what I appreciate most is how the design complements the setting as opposed to competing with it. The atmosphere feels relaxed and welcoming, and the food and beverage offerings give guests another reason to linger and enjoy the space and views. Rather than feeling too formal, the lounge balances sophistication and comfort that feels reflective of the character of the hotel.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Sheraton Grand Tel Aviv was the first Sheraton property outside of the United States, and we will celebrate our 50th Anniversary in 2027.