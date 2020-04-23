Room Request! Hotel Vermont

Nestled in downtown Burlington, this modern sanctuary is a warm escape from the at-times bustling Vermont city. Hotel Vermont welcomes its guests with commissioned art by local artist Duncan Johnson and a communal puzzle that guests can contribute to as they check in or in between adventures outside of the hotel’s walls. There is a “Vermont” vibe to the property from the on-site eatery, Juniper Bar & Restaurant to the warmly decorated accommodations.

Guests will find handmade ceramic mugs in each room, with a communal pantry station on every floor to encourage social interaction when grabbing a cup of java. Guestrooms also feature custom Johnson Woolen Mill blankets (another Vermont local) and lush Lunaroma custom blend bath products. Adding to the charm of the hotel, the property is dog-friendly and will provide your furry friend with a plush dog bed so the whole family can enjoy top-notch accommodations.

From the airy bedrooms that inspire relaxation to the bubbly communal spaces where locals and travelers alike find themselves mingling, Hotel Vermont is a prime destination for seeing the most of Burlington. Take a short walk down to the Waterfront of a little further to visit some of the celebrated breweries and restaurants. No matter where your explorations of Burlington take you, you’ll feel at home coming back to Hotel Vermont.

Below, Hans van Wees, General Manager of Hotel Vermont, gives us an inside look at the property.

What’s the most requested room?

Our rooms with a whirlpool type tub are the most requested.

What makes it so special?

Other than the whirlpool some of these rooms offer a fireplace as well, making for a cozy experience, unusual for a city hotel. The room also features a large walk-in shower with organic bath amenities by local apothecary Lunaroma. Guests tell us that the platform king bed provides the best night sleep anywhere!

What is the rate?

As hoteliers like to say: it depends! But, between low season and high season the rate can vary from $239 per night to $559.

What room is your personal favorite?

My personal favorite is a corner room (we have 4 of them) providing beautiful views of Lake Champlain, especially around sunset.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

Rather than narrow and long, almost all our rooms are square, with the entrance in the middle of the room allowing a sense of space and a warm welcome. Consistent with our view that every guest deserves a great night’s sleep, including our youngest ones, most of our king rooms offer a trundle bed with a truly comfortable mattress, no more bad night sleep on a rollaway! In all of our rooms our guests enjoy a variety of Vermont made products, including flannel bathrobes for the morning stroll to the pantry on each guestroom floor where guests can choose from a local roast or tea.