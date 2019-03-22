The Weekender: Burlington, Vermont

Home of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Lake Champlain and the World’s Tallest Filing Cabinet (who knew that was a thing?), Burlington is Vermont’s largest city with one of the brightest personalities. The drive from New York City to Burlington is roughly five hours and there’s no better way to travel than in a Land Rover vehicle. The 2019 Range Rover Sport PHEV caters to a driver’s spirit of adventure and allows you to cruise along your journey in comfort. From adaptive cruise control to self-parking capabilities, you will be grateful for such a smooth ride to Burlington.

While the city is steeped in history, Burlington also puts a spotlight on current local art, music and culinary options. There are many collaborative brands who support each other as a way of bringing the community together. You’ll breathe crisp fresh Vermont air, mingle with the locals at the boundless breweries and indulge in some seriously savory culinary experiences throughout this colorful city. See below for our complete weekend guide.

Where to Stay:

Upon arrival in Burlington, get settled in the welcoming and chic boutique property, Hotel Vermont. The hotel is located within walking distance to a number of bars and restaurants and even offers beautiful views of Lake Champlain from its restaurant, Juniper.

From the locally commissioned art hung in the lobby by Duncan Johnson, a Vermont native, to the carefully curated partnerships with local businesses such as Brio Coffeeworks, this hotel will show you tons of special Vermont moments. Plus, the property is dog-friendly so your favorite four-legged friends can enjoy Burlington with you!

Where to Eat:

Juniper Bar & Restaurant is located just off the lobby of Hotel Vermont. Boasting locally sourced cuisine and a colorful cocktail menu, this dining option is a staple in Burlington. For brunch, Juniper offers a Bloody Mary bar with a list of extra toppings for your hair of the dog cocktail. The dinner menu features the perfect balance between large and small shareable dishes as well as delicious sandwiches you will want all for yourself. Pro tip: the Smoked Turkey Sandwich with aioli is a must-try.

Located about 25 minutes outside of Burlington, the Philo Ridge Farm and Market is a great lunch spot, featuring a completely certified organic menu. Located on 400 acres of pasture, the property is beyond picturesque and the market is very communal and interactive. Grab a sandwich or slice of gourmet pizza and sit outside on the back deck in the warm weather.

Where to Drink:

If beer isn’t your scene, you haven’t had beer in Vermont. The breweries are boundless in Burlington so we recommend starting at the Hotel Vermont and allowing their expert Beer Concierge Matt Canning guide you through the top local spots. Visit newcomer Foam Brewers where you’ll find live music and pop-up art exhibits and the beloved Switchback taproom where you will have trouble deciding what beer to take home with you. Or, grab a seat at the bar at Juniper and sip on a seasonal craft cocktail. We suggest Business Thyme.

Nestled in the heart of the Green Mountains, the Mad River Distillery creates small batch bourbon, rye, rum and apple brandy. Dedicated to supporting local producers and sustainable agriculture in Burlington, this distiller makes delicious cocktails while celebrating their community.

What to Do:

With such a robust roster of breweries, restaurants, coffee shops and boutiques to explore, the newly opened Soda Plant is a super ideal spot to visit if you only have a weekend. This collective houses a CO Cellars Shacksbury Cider and ZAFA wine tasting room where you will need to pick up a pack of the Rosé. You won’t be able to turn down the flavor or the beautifully designed label.

The Soda Plant is also home to Brio Coffeeworks, Pitchfork Farm & Pickle and other galleries, studios and stores.

Pay a visit to Alice & The Magician where you will find aromatic edible mists to use on cocktails, snacks or even just your water. Afterwards, perhaps take a leisurely walk along the Waterfront Park. If weather permits, opt for a sailing lesson or rent a canoe!