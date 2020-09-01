Rolls-Royce Introduces Its New Ghost

Offering quiet luxury with a minimal aesthetic, the completely redesigned Rolls-Royce Ghost has been reimagined as an everyday car for a younger, less formal car owner. “We found that [certain] clients are showing a marked tendency toward luxury objects that celebrate reduction and restraint, that don’t shout but, rather, whisper,” says Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. “They are seeking design purity by rejecting obvious and unnecessary embellishments and overt complication. To complement this minimalism, our Ghost clients require innovative but effortless technology and real engineering substance in their car.” All-wheel drive capability, four-wheel steering and a 6.75 twin turbo V12 powerplant engine powers the smoothest and quietest drive ever. With a sleek, clean design and no seams, the manufacturer has eliminated any lines or visual disruptions on the exterior aluminum frame.

The interior is equally clean and simple. Buttons and switches are hidden until requested and control everything from the climate to the handcrafted heated, cooled and massaging seats and all cabin and drive controls. “To create a product that would resonate with our Ghost clients for the next 10 years meant that we had to listen very carefully to their demands and desires,” says Müller-Ötvös. “They told us that they enjoyed Ghost’s versatility and breadth of character. It is a car they enjoyed driving themselves or to be driven in should the occasion call for a chauffeur. They also appreciated the car’s pared-back simplicity.”

Priced starting at $314,000, the new Ghost features a brand-new front-end suspension called the Planar System that provides an incredibly smooth and effortless ride. Electronics include upgraded Satellite Aided Transmission as well as the brand’s Pathfinder System, which reads road conditions ahead via cameras, infrared and radar. “Ghost is the purest expression of Rolls-Royce yet,” says Müller-Ötvös. “It distills the pillars of our brand into a beautiful, minimalist, yet highly complex product that is perfectly in harmony with our Ghost clients’ needs.”