Silver Oak And Paravel Debut A Luggage Collaboration

Carry your wine in style wherever you go this holiday season. American winemaker Silver Oak and luggage brand Paravel have partnered on a limited-edition suitcase collection in a Cabernet red hue designed to transport Silver Oak’s celebrated Cabernet Sauvignons home for the holidays in style. The three suitcase styles (the Carry-On Plus, Grand and Trunk) are crafted to safely cocoon carry two, three or six bottles of Silver Oak’s 2020 Alexander Valley and Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. “This holiday season, we’re thrilled to offer something truly special with Paravel,” says Silver Oak CEO David R. Duncan. “At Silver Oak, every bottle reflects tradition and quality. This collaboration adds a new dimension, allowing our wines to travel with our fans in a way that celebrates both the joy of coming together and the responsibility we have to protect the environment.” Both brands are committed to high standards of craftsmanship and sustainability, with Paravel’s carbon-neutral production and Silver Oak’s LEED Platinum-certified wineries, making this partnership a natural fit that celebrates luxury and sustainability. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Silver Oak this holiday season, a winery that shares our deep commitments to environmental responsibility and uncompromising product standards,” says Paravel CEO Andy Krantz.