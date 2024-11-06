Room Request! The Hoxton Paris

Set in an 18th century hotel particulier in the 2nd arrondisement, The Hoxton Paris, is a design-forward property with lots to love. With 172 guest rooms, two picturesque courtyards, Rivié, a modern French brasserie, Jacques’ Bar, a beautiful intimate space serving creative cocktails, Planche, a natural wine bar and a double-height lobby flooded with natural light, the boutique hotel has everything for the modern traveler. Rivié embraces the style of a French brasserie with a modern twist. Design elements include timber paneling, marble-topped bars, distressed plastered walls and cozy banquettes. Design firm Humbert & Poyet oversaw the design of the guest rooms and feature reclaimed oak chevron flooring, Gras lamps, woven metal partitions and classic 1950s materials such as Formica. The bedrooms are spread over four floors and across 4 room categories: Shoebox, Cosy, Roomy and Biggy.

DuJour spoke with the property’s brand manager, Lucille Beziers, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

406, a Roomy Terrace room

What makes it so special?

It looks like your own little penthouse because you have to climb a private staircase to get to a very light-filled room with your private terrace and an amazing view of Paris rooftops. The perfect mix of modern and Parisian cliché.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

From € 450

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The hidden speakeasy, Jacques’ Bar. Only cocktail aficionados know it and it’s a great location for delicious drinks or a secret date.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We have super cute mugs in rooms, with a little tagline that is different for each Hoxton. Paris ones are : “Tea? Oui!” and “Ho la latte.” We also do tailor-made surprises and delightful in-room amenities for special occasions: a birthday, wedding anniversary, Tiny Hox when tiny travelers are in tow, Hox Hounds when pups join the trip, etc. Our front desk team always finds the best gifts and the perfect welcome words for our clients.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The 14, because of its high ceilings and huge bathtub.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Originally built by Nicolas d’Orbay in the Parisian high rococo style for Louis XV advisor Etienne Rivié, The Hoxton is a listed historical monument. Another fun fact: we share a common corridor with the famous cinema Le Grand Rex and we very often welcome international stars for their secret after parties via a back door.