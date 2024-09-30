Room Request! The Maybourne Riviera

Set high above the picturesque town of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin with coastline views of Italy to the west and Monte Carlo to the east, you’ll find The Maybourne Riviera, from the hospitality experts behind such iconic London properties as Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley. A sleek, modernist perch comprising 69 rooms—all with stunning sea views—the hotel has been designed with the help of local artisans as well as world-class designers including Andre Fu, Bryan O’Sullivan and Pierre Yovanovitch, to name but a few of the stellar talents. Guests are treated to gustatory delights courtesy of chef Mauro Colagreco—of three-Michelin-starred Mirazur in nearby Menton—whose seafood-centric menu at Ceto restaurant is served atop the hotel, with panoramic Mediterranean views to match. Surrounded by acres of gardens and fragrant citrus orchards, guests can expect restorative spa treatments, a knife-edge infinity pool and access to the divine Maybourne Riviera Beach Club, a short drive from the property.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manage, Francisco Garcia, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Panoramic Sea View Suite featuring views of three countries.

What makes it so special?

Designed by Rigby & Rigby, the studio’s expertise in yacht design played a pivotal role in shaping the identity of the Crystal Wing, ensuring that the region’s yachting heritage and location are seamlessly integrated into the hotel’s interior and exterior architecture. These suites offer spectacular views of three countries—France, Italy, and Monaco—and have been designed to evoke a sense of serenity and exhilaration. Overhanging elements, gentle curves and light-colored, tactile materials contribute to this atmosphere. Contrasting interior finishes, such as silk fabrics and Italian travertine stones, create a rich sensory experience without detracting from the breathtaking views and the suite’s lofty heights.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From €4,000

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The artistic touches that pay tribute to Eileen Gray and Le Corbusier, whose Villa E-1027 and Le Cabanon are visible from the hotel on Cap-Martin. There is a mural in Riviera restaurant, stained glass in the Le 300 Bar and inside the elevators. Additionally, some of our chairs and tables are representations of Eileen Gray’s famous pieces.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

We provide Maybourne Polaroid cameras in rooms for guests to capture their memories. Additionally, we offer customized amenities created by our pastry chef, Romain Ricciardi, who consistently crafts unique, bespoke creations as a special touch.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Grand Infinity Pool Duplex Suite is iconic, comfortable and spacious, featuring a private infinity pool—ideal for family stays or celebrations. Spanning 1,184-square-feet, it includes furnished terrace that offers spectacular panoramic views of the Riviera coastline.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Originally, The Maybourne Riviera was a small tearoom established in 1870 on the heights of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin. Perched more than three hundred meters above the sea, it reinvented itself during the golden age of the French Riviera. Personalities from the worlds of cinema and music, such as Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton and Frank Sinatra, frequented the venue, captivated by its rare encounter with the horizon. This gathering place was favored by artistic figures due to its ever-present creative energy.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

The hotel’s striking architecture is supported by 300 pillars embedded in the rock. Guests can enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza prepared by Nunzio, our pizzaiolo chef, or take a ride in the stylish Maybourne Mini Moke—offering a classic Riviera experience to transport them to Maybourne La Plage or Monaco.