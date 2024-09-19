Mauro Colagreco Is Leading The Charge Towards More Sustainable Cooking

View the gallery

Mauro Colagreco, the Michelin-starred chef behind Mirazur in France which held the World’s Best Restaurant title from 2019 to 2021, is committed to environmental sustainability and continuing to lead the way towards an ever more sustainable practice. Mirazur has joined the B Corp community and the restaurant has become the first 3-star Michelin restaurant in the world to receive this rigorous international certification with high standards of social and environmental performance. The Argentine chef is also the leader of circular gastronomy movement, which he’s championed since Mirazur opened in 2006, and recently debuted a manifesto of Circular Gastronomy—a set of convictions that the chef has carried with him since he was very young, when he was already learning to work the land and respect each of the products that come from it from his grandfather. In 2023, the internationally celebrated chef with restaurants all over the world was the first chef ever to be appointed a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity. Additionally, Mirazur and chef Colagrego obtained the very first Zero Plastic-free certification in 2020 and a Michelin Green Star the same year.