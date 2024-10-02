Emily Ratajkowski Stars In The Latest Self-Portrait Compaign

Renowned American photographer Tina Barney has captured Self-Portrait‘s latest campaign, starring Emily Ratajkowski. It celebrates confidence, embracing individuality, and the joy of dressing up. Titled “Miss Self-Portrait,” the campaign celebrates the power and confidence that comes from self-expression and self-belief and captures the spirit at the heart of the London based fashion houst. The series of candid portraits and videos reflect a modern and playful approach to occasion dressing; portraying the women that influence and inspire Han Chong; those who don’t take themselves too seriously, and who find a great sense of joy from dressing up. Tina Barney’s unique photographic style, known for capturing intimate, real moments, embodies self-portrait’s playful and confident spirit, elevating the idea of women crowning themselves and celebrating their uniqueness. This campaign marks Ratajkowski’s second collaboration with the brand, following her appearance in the “At Home, with Self-Portrait” series last year. She now takes to the stage through Tina Barney’s lens navigating the themes of identity and image ownership. The campaign features looks from the brand’s latest collection. The campaign also aligns with Barney’s first-ever retrospective in Paris, which recently opened at the Jeu de Paume art center in Paris.