What To Expect At The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

View the gallery

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return for its 98th year on Thursday, November 28 starting at 8:30am. This year’s lineup will be the largest yet with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holidays. Performers like Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Idina Menzel, Rachel Platten, Tiler Peck, Liza Colón-Zayas, members of WNBA Champions New York Liberty and casts from Broadway shows Death Becomes Her and Hell’s Kitchen will be on hand to sing, dance and usher in the holidays in style. This year, six new floats will debut alongside fan favorites like Santa’s Sleigh, Ronald McDonald and Pikachu including Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount, Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line, Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade, Wednesday’s Feast by Netflix and Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo. Special sets featuring characters from SpongeBob Square Pants and Bluey will also be making appearances on the parade route.