A New Icon Arrives On The Strip

After leading the $1 billion expansion and renovation of the landmark Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the brand’s chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Soffer, is bringing a vertically integrated luxury hotel, gaming, entertainment and meeting destination to the Strip. The 67-story resort boasts 3,644 hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming and a collection of restaurants, shops, pools, nightlife and spa and wellness offerings. We spoke with Soffer on the occasion of the hotel’s opening to learn more.

What sets this property apart?

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the latest chapter in the Fontainebleau legacy that blurs the line between the glamour of the past and the luxury of the future. We’re bringing an impressive array of amenities, spa, dining, nightlife, entertainment and gaming to the resort, with one key differentiator being our attention to detail and how that translates through every interaction at the resort. Entertainment will continue to lie at the heart of our offerings with partners like Live Nation, who books talents for our BleauLive theater, and David Grutman’s Groot Hospitality, who’s bringing LIV nightclub and LIV Beach to the property.

What’s special about this location?

As the newest resort to debut on the northern end of the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas sits directly next to the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, allowing meetings and convention guests seamless access from our dedicated South Lobby to the convention hall. Another differentiator is how accessible the resort is. Historically, Las Vegas properties were built horizontally. Our hotel and amenities are all integrated around the unique and elegant podium-like shape of the resort, creating a seamless experience for guests in which they can easily access their desired destination.

What hospitality partners are you collaborating with?

We pride ourselves on being trendsetters in the luxury hospitality space and look forward to introducing 36 food and beverage concepts to the competitive Las Vegas market. Spanning more than 188,000 square feet throughout multiple locations at the resort, our world-class restaurant and bar collection features carefully curated collaborations with globally renowned chefs and restaurant partners like chefs Gabriela Cámara, Josh Capon and Evan Funke and restaurateurs David ‘Papi’ Einhorn, David Rodolitz and Alan Yau.

What’s your favorite design element of the property?

Certain design elements throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas are a nod to the vision of Morris Lapidus, the iconic architect who designed Fontainebleau Miami Beach. An array of design partners, led by Fontainebleau Development’s EVP of design, John Rawlins, worked together to ensure each space pays tribute to the original Fontainebleau through architecture, color palette and its signature art deco motifs.

What do you love about Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is one of the most exciting and rapidly growing cities in the world. The city is in the midst of a cultural and tourism renaissance, boasting the highest tourism occupancy since 2020. As one of the strongest lodging markets in the country, it strategically made sense for us to bring the Fontainebleau brand to the Strip and usher in a new era of luxury hospitality in the destination. Miami and Las Vegas are both cultural hubs, and we are excited for the potential that Las Vegas holds as a city that continually reinvents itself as a world-class destination.