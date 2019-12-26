Forget What You Know About Cognac, and Start with Rémy Martin

If you know cognac, you know Rémy Martin. If you don’t know cognac, you probably still know Rémy Martin. The liquor has been referenced by Dr. Dre, Ja Rule, Biggie, and many other cultural icons—including Fetty Wap, who mentioned 1738 nearly 51 times on his debut album. It’s a liquor that transcends time and audience—though it has always signaled luxury. Sipping the spirit in the Palace of Versailles (what did I say about luxury?), I was joined by the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Murda Beatz, and Victor Cruz, another nod to the amount of fans and friends the brand has and continues to garner.

A quick backstory: The brand was established in 1724 (not a typo) and is one of the biggest cognac producers. Cognac, if you didn’t know, is a liquor that is, essentially, a high-quality brandy, but one that has to be made in the Cognac region of France in order to be called such (much like champagne has to be made in the Champagne region). It was the only Cognac house to be founded by a winemaker, and that commitment to the grape has continued on.

What truly sets Rémy Martin is the taste and the production. Run by Cellar Master Baptiste Loiseau, the cognac is made from the grapes taken from the highest-quality growing regions, or crus—the Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne. But they don’t do this by themselves: in the ‘60s, the house created the Fine Champagne Alliance that brings together the winegrowers in these two regions. The collective now supplies 90 percent of the house’s distilled alcohol to make their signature cognacs. (Their new campaign, “Teaming Up for Excellence,” marks this signature and longstanding collaboration.)

And while many brands use machines for distilling, Rémy Martin still uses the Traditional Method, which means that there’s still residual yeast in the copper stills, giving more depth and flavor to the cognac, and making sure that when you pick up a bottle of Rémy Martin, you know exactly what you’re getting. It’s consistent (and delicious) in flavor, a flavor that’s truly exceptional. If you don’t want to take my word for it, you can go ahead and take plenty of others—because, as mentioned, there are many.

