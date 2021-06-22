Le Bilboquet Palm Beach

The South of France has been transported to Palm Beach with the opening of Le Bilboquet Palm Beach. The new Worth Avenue location of the New York–born French restaurant welcomes guests through a picturesque archway into an open-air terrace lined with a wall of laced jasmine and other lush greenery. Designed by interior designer David Lucido, Le Bilboquet Palm Beach features a decidedly art deco vibe thanks to Maison Gatti bistro chairs, a nickel-topped bar, terrazzo flooring and art curated by local resident and arts patron Beth DeWoody. Situated in a building owned by Jane Holzer, a producer and art collector, the restaurant has an elegant vibe without being stuffy. Philippe Delgrange, owner and creator of “Bilbo,” as it is known by its A-list clientele, says, “I’m about creating an ambience and a space that has soul and authenticity.” The menu at this new Palm Beach location features signature dishes like steak tartare alongside new creations like seasonal crudos.

La Goulue Palm Beach

La Goulue Palm Beach is the first extension of the New York–based French restaurant located in the Palm Way Building with a chic 1900s Parisian design. “We are bringing world-class dining to Palm Beach along with a New York City standard of service,” says restaurateur Jean Denoyer. “Chef Pascal Sanchez’s classical French training combined with a modern bistro menu will deliver an unparalleled experience in Palm Beach.” At the Palm Beach iteration, chef Sanchez will serve up all the French bistro classics the restaurant has become known for over the years (think escargots, Thai mussels, duck magret and steak au poivre).

True Food Kitchen

Health-conscious restaurant True Food Kitchen opens its doors in late July in Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach with a focus on nutritious food options across a range of different diets, including gluten-free, organic, vegan and vegetarian. Opt for a fresh, hand-crafted pressed juice or perhaps one of the eatery’s signature natural refreshers (we love the Sparkling Prickly Pear Tisane) to start your day.

Florie’s

Florie’s, the Mediterranean-spirited dining destination from Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco at the Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, welcomes guests back with a new menu and talent in the kitchen. The 200-seat open-concept space, designed by Martin Brudnizki, blends the property’s beachside locale with the glamour symbolic of Palm Beach for an elegant yet properly understated setting. “With sharing being an essential component of the Florie’s experience, we are excited to once again share our values of passion and authenticity for all to enjoy,” says Colagreco. “We are ready, more than ever, to say, welcome home.” New dishes developed by chef de cuisine Nino La Spina, include Maine scallops yakitori with rice cream, spinach and lemon zest and D’Artagnan Green Circle chicken à la broche with green peas, lemon and potato mousseline. Florie’s Bar is also showcasing floral-inspired and garden-driven cocktails made using an abundance of citrus and fresh ingredients from the onsite garden.