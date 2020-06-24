Le Bilboquet Sag Harbor is a Summertime Hotspot

The Le Bilboquet locale in Sag Harbor, Long Island has been raising the bar for the summer restaurant scene since 2017. Owned by Philippe Delgrange, Ron Perelman, and Steven Witkoff, the French restaurant and bar is typically filled with stunning celebs and beautiful Hamptonites. In March 2020, Le Bilboquet closed the doors of both its Sag Harbor and Upper East Side locations in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19. After nearly four months, the chic buzz of Le Bilboquet has returned to Sag Harbor with pick-up and outdoor dining.

The outdoor dockside dining space is chic and beautiful with teak floors and pastel-hued table decor, making it ideal for either an intimate date night or a picturesque girl’s night. The elegant eatery offers a creative menu that includes standout dishes such as the restaurant’s signature Cajun Chicken, delicious Burrata, and the freshest seafood.

Now, with indoor dining back in New York at limited capacity, reservations are filling up at Le Bilboquet. Reserve a table and prepare to savor a tasty meal as you watch the sunset in style.

Or, click here to place an order.

1 Long Wharf in Sag Harbor, New York 11963