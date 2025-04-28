Le Café Louis Vuitton Delights The Senses

View the gallery

Le Café Louis Vuitton is Louis Vuitton’s new culinary destination at its 57th Street flagship in Midtown Manhattan. Created in partnership with STARR Restaurants, at the new restaurant, French flavors are revisited in ways that feel distinctly New York while paying homage to the history of the Maison. The kitchen is led by executive chef Christophe Bellanca, who earned a Michelin star for his restaurant Essential by Christophe, and executive pastry chef Mary George. The space, which is located on the store’s fourth floor, pays homage to the power of knowledge with a library design (it features over 600 books). The all-day cafe is open to Louis Vuitton clients and the general public for breakfast, lunch and a high afternoon tea service. The newly created tea menu features tea, champagne and coffee alongside a selection of sandwiches, scones and sweets. Savory menu highlights include an innovative approach to egg salad with black truffle and traditional cucumber tea sandwiches.