Chanel Launches A New Body Care Line

Since its creation in 1921, Chanel No. 5 has become a fragrance wardrobe staple worldwide. A mysterious, abstract, rich and floral scent enhanced in 1986, by Jacques Polge, as an eau de parfum. With notes of may rose and jasmine along with bright citrus top notes and a touch of bourbon vanilla, the sensual scent is a classic for a reason. Celebrity fans of the scent include Marilyn Monroe, Ali MacGraw, Lauren Hutton, Catherine Deneuve, Marion Cotillard and Nicole Kidman.

To commemorate the centennial anniversary of the iconic fragrance, the brand is launching a body and bath collection called Chanel Factory 5. The five minimally-but-beautifully-packaged products in the No. 5 line include Bath tablets (effervescent tablets that dissolve in water and subtly scent skin), The Shower Gel (housed in 20 individual pods), The Body Oil (a rich oil for body and hair dispensed from a utilitarian-style bottle with a tapered spout for targeted application), The Body Cream (reinvented in an oversize paint tube) and The Body Lotion (a light fluid packaged in a soft, squeezable stand-up pouch for easy application). Five products that guarantee you’ll be softly swathed in Chanel No. 5 all summer.

The capsule collection is only available through the summer so order yours while you still can. Click through the gallery above for an inside look at the new Chanel Factory 5 body and bath collection.