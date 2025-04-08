Tod’s Debuts An Italian Diaries Campaign

View the gallery

Tod’s is celebrating its Gommino loafer with a new campaign, Italian Diaries. Shot at Villa Talamo in Tuscany and captured by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign brings together five young talents with strong pedigrees: actress and singer Ella Bleu Travolta, musician Lennon Gallagher, writer/director Stella Banderas, model and artist Roberto Rossellini and singer and actor Leo Gassmann. “To me, the Gommino is a perfect representation of Italian design, luxurious and functional. It’s timeless,” says Gallagher, the son of Oasis rocker Liam. “It’s a privilege to be part of the Tod’s legacy.” Rooted in Tod’s heritage yet filled with modern energy, the campaign encapsulates the spirit of Italian lifestyle, joy of life, conviviality and relaxed elegance. “The energy and life brought on the set with everyone really made the experience an amazing one,” says Isabella Rossellini’s son Roberto. “For me it’s an honor to be part of the story and building of this collection and brand.” These talents embody the fusion of tradition and modernity that defines the Italian brand. Their individual styles and creative backgrounds merge seamlessly with the essence of Tod’s, showcasing how the Gommino remains a timeless yet ever-evolving symbol of elegance and craftsmanship, connecting past and present generations. The black-and-white portraits and colorful still-life images complement the collection’s playful palette. “Being a part of this campaign felt like stepping into a legacy that has defined Italian style for so long but at the same time feels cool, relevant and modern,” says Banderas, who is the daughter of Antonio and Melanie Griffith. Featuring the signature rubber pebble sole, the Gommino is available in suede or calf leather in neutral as well as bold colors such as yellow, light blue and orange.