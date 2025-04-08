Dolce & Gabbana Opens A New NYC Flagship

View the gallery

Dolce & Gabbana has partnered with American architect Eric Carlson and his Paris-based architecture studio, Carbondale, on its new flagship on the Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side. The exterior façades, defined by vertical lines and enhanced with double-height windows, culminate in a luminous glass penthouse. Architectural transparency elevates the collections like an imperceptible frame, inviting guests to step inside and explore the world of Dolce & Gabbana. Inside, the space unfolds over five levels, connected by an impressive circular staircase in black granite, crowned by a skylight that illuminates the entire structure, creating a fascinating interplay of light and shadow. The color palette plays with contrasts: polished Absolute Black granite interacts with white acid-etched sapphire glass, like a timeless photograph. Accents include eucalyptus wood display cases, steel furnishings and details in bouclé and black velvet. The boutique houses the brand’s assortment of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry and watches, beauty and a selection of pieces from the Casa Collection. Its made to measure Dolce & Gabbana Sartoria service is also available on the second floor.