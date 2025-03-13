The Brightest Light On Broadway: Molly Osborne

How do you know you’re a really good actor? One way is to make your Broadway debut as Desdemona opposite Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in a new production of Othello. Molly Osborne, who moved to London at 18 to study musical theater at the Trinity Laban School of Music and Dance, made her first appearance on the West End as Tzeitel in Trevor Nunn’s Fiddler on the Roof just after graduating. She gained more notice in productions of Paula Vogel’s Indecent and the lovely musical adaptation of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. As for tackling Shakespeare in New York with director Kenny Leon, “I knew it would be a brilliant challenge,” says Osborne, who has already been deeply influenced by Washington’s “depth of research into the play and his role.” The goal, she says, is “building and reimagining Othello in a way that has never been done before.”