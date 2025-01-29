Room Request! The Megaro

Many London hotels highlight the city’s history in terms of traditional moldings and Mews-type buildings. The Megaro, in Kings Cross, goes in a far quirkier direction: a steampunk universe. Don’t be surprised if the 49-room property, opposite St. Pancras station, reminds you of a comic book. Much of the design has been done by Henry Cheebane, who also happens to have authored a series of graphic novels called The Panharmonian Chronicles, so the Megaro often feels like a science fiction project come to life, part Matrix, part Harry Potter. (There’s a basement bar called Hokus Pokus.) Spagnoletti, the hotel’s restaurant, may seem like a trip back to Earth, but the pastas there are surprisingly out of this world.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s director of operations, Erika Visentin Bonomo, to learn more about the property.

What is the most requested room at the property?

405, the Cornel Diesel studio

What makes it so special?

This studio’s interiors are a quirky, artistic composition, blending printed metal sheets with soft cushions that feature local cultural icons—ranging from the British bulldog to Harry Potter’s owl—reimagined with a sense of humor. Adding a dash of rock and roll, the room boasts carpets reminiscent of burnt rubber on asphalt and shimmering, petrol-toned walls. Room 405, in particular, is a favorite among our regulars for its rebellious spirit inspired by the Renzo Rosso brand, Diesel. Guests also love the spacious layout, the stunning view of King’s Cross from the balcony, and, of course, our signature bulldog Bluetooth speaker.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

From £338 with breakfast included

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The Megaro Hotel stands out for its vibrant and eclectic spirit. It combines a distinctive artistic flair with a commitment to quality and innovation. The exterior is well known, adorned with a vivid mural, setting it apart from the typical architecture in the King’s Cross area. The interiors are thoughtfully curated with quirky touches, creating a lifestyle experience that feels both comfortable and modern. Situated in King’s Cross, it’s a gateway for travelers with easy access to major transportation hubs, cultural landmarks, and the dynamic energy of the surrounding area. The hotel is known for its culinary offerings, with former Michelin Starred, Adam Simmonds, as Chef Patron—including an emphasis on sustainability, seasonality, and modern techniques that honor classic influences. We focus on personal, warm, and memorable service so that guests feel valued and at home. These factors combine to create a dynamic, stylish, and thoughtful experience that appeals to travelers seeking more than just a place to stay. Instead, they find an immersive, vibrant, and enriching environment.

What’s your favorite room and why?

603, the Pop Diva suite. It boasts a compact yet versatile layout reminiscent of a backstage movie artist’s studio. Featuring a dedicated bar lounge and a glamorous dressing area, the suite is adorned with a vibrant palette of bold reds and seductive golds. Every detail radiates glamour, energy, and star power. Inspired by the legendary icons of pop music, this suite is a celebration of vivid colors, striking patterns and unapologetic luxury. The spacious bathroom is a pampering paradise, illuminated by Hollywood-style mirrors—the perfect spot to relax, recharge, get party-ready and do it all over again.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

A welcome minibar with a vast selection of sweet, savory, boozy and non-alcoholic options to indulge in all night long.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The table in the Marine Room, one of the hotel’s private dining rooms, is crafted from the wood of HMS Victory—Admiral Lord Nelson’s flagship during the Battle of Trafalgar (1805).

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our wine cellar has been developed within what was once the Barclays bank vault. Facing towards the Platform 9¾ direction, it’s always ready to host a Hogwarts-style banquet at a moment’s notice.