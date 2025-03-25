The Brightest Light Off Broadway: Anjana Vasan

The 29-year-old Irish actor Paul Mescal may be the big draw as Stanley Kowalksi in Rebecca Frecknall’s electric production of A Streetcar Named Desire, playing for a few more weeks at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. But his two female co-stars certainly hold their dramatic weight. You might recognize the Indian-Singaporean actress Anjana Vasan from one of her many television roles, including on Peacock’s We Are Lady Parts. But she’s currently burning up the stage—and being lusted after by Mescal—at the Harvey Theater as Stanley’s wife, Stella. Catch it while you still can.

I saw the show at the Almeida in London in 2023, and you were amazing. Did you imagine you’d still be on this Streetcar journey a couple of years later?

I don’t think any of us imagined the response and getting to revisit this play so many times. That’s a rare privilege. But the journey for me began much earlier in 2020 when Rebecca Frecknall first approached me about the part. Stella has sat with me for so long now that it will be a very difficult goodbye. But what a way to end this journey, to perform a great American classic in NYC. I could never have imagined that. As a company, we’ve gotten so close that it’s easy to play and respond to each other. It’s the most generous company of actors I’ve ever worked with, and I think that chemistry is palpable on stage.

How do New York audiences respond to the production differently than audiences in the UK?

British audiences tend to be more reserved and a little self conscious. But New Yorkers—you guys are loud! That first show we did in BAM, we were a little stunned by the response, because it’s so culturally different from what we’d been used to in London. But I love it! You’re not afraid to engage with the play. It feels so alive and uninhibited, and it’s a wonderful energy that we can feed off.

How do you come down from a performance?

It’s tricky. It takes me a few hours to wind down, and so I have to occupy my mind away from the play. It’s different every night. I might read a bit or watch some tv before bed. I just picked up Goddess Complex by Sanjena Sathian yesterday. I’m excited to read that. I just finished Adolescence which deserves all the superlatives it’s gotten. I’ve been watching The White Lotus, and whilst on an ‘I’m obsessed with Parker Posey’ tangent I discovered the cult movie Best in Show. It made me laugh so much. It was the perfect movie to watch on my day off from the play.

Have you had to save Paul Mescal from screaming fans?

Paul doesn’t need saving. Whenever I’ve bumped into his fans, they are very sweet and polite!

How are you enjoying being in Brooklyn?

I love exploring Brooklyn so much. I spend hours just walking around listening to music or a podcast before I head to the theatre. Been listening to a lot of Angie Stone, Ali Sethi, Fleetwood Mac and Billy Joel on repeat. Greenlight Bookstore is near where I’m staying in Brooklyn. I love going there and sometimes picking up a copy of The New Yorker. It’s very cliché but hey, when in Rome…

Hair: Carlos Ferraz

Makeup: Charlotte Yeomans

Styling: Rachel Davis