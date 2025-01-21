A First Peek At Ken Fulk’s Lunasol

View the gallery

San Francisco-based interior designer Ken Fulk doesn’t do anything small. The homes, restaurants, hotels, and bars he takes on are packed with personality and color, and become, rightfully so, some of the world’s most talked about. His work for Boston’s 56,000 square foot members-only social club The ‘Quin House was no exception: For it, Fulk reworked a 19th century landmark building into one with Art Deco flair, with surprises and delights around every corner, bolstered by a stellar art collection curated by Kate Chertavian that includes names like Warhol, Picasso, Rodin, and Botero. Every room is different and unique; a living museum of Fulk’s magical mind.

For his latest undertaking for the Quin, the club’s Latin American-inspired restaurant Lunasol and its companion bar Fernando’s, Fulk mined the region’s artistic traditions and commitment to vibrant colors, patterns, and textures to create as transportive an experience as one might expect from Fulk. Inspired by designer Alexander Girard’s legendary midcentury Latin American restaurant La Fonda del Sol in New York, Fulk commissioned hand-painted murals and stenciled plaster walls featuring tented rooms and flocks of tropical birds, which live alongside Chertavian’s picks, which represent the most colorful and robust collection in the club, with 26 artists from 13 different countries, including Jorge Pardo, Efrain Almeida, and Fernando Botero, for whom the bar is named. Classic archways are embellished with ornate ironwork and stained glass details.

The food at Lunasol follows suit, of course, with bold takes on Argentinian, Colombian, and Mexican cuisine that include creative tacos, empanadas, and a ceviche bar, and a wide range of 0% proof spirits to ensure all guests leave with a buzz of inspiration, at least—the ‘Quin’s whole raison d’être. Here, Fulk gives DuJour a very special first look at the space, which adheres to the club’s famously “please, no photos” sentiment. To see more, well, you’ll have to apply to join.



