Crown Club Opens at Barclays Center

Crown Club at Barclays Center is a new lounge and restaurant for Brooklyn Nets premium ticket holders. The latest opening is a collaboration between BSE Global and Major Food Group and boasts interior design by renowned designer Ken Fulk. “With New York City roaring back to life and the Nets poised to be more thrilling than ever, Crown Club is perfectly paired to celebrate this exciting time,” says Major Food co-owner Jeff Zalaznick. “It’s been an honor to make this dream a reality with the brilliant Ken Fulk and our visionary partners BSE Global—and we are excited to be a part of this winning combination.” The new courtside 7,700-square-foot space boasts a lounge, dining room, private dining room and pantry (offering up a vast selection of free snacks) festooned in green-and-gold velvet upholstered furniture, antique mirrors, elegant parquet floors and Venetian Fortuny light fixtures. “I avoided the usual sports-lounge look,” said Fulk. “Without qualification, this is going to be one of the most beautiful spaces in the city. The fact that it’s inside an arena adds to the mysterious sense of being invited to a private grand residence for an unforgettable evening.” The dining room serves Carbone favorites such as spicy rigatoni vodka, meatballs and Caesar salad.