Dr. Barbara Sturm Expands to Dallas, Texas

German skincare expert Dr. Barbara Sturm has found a Dallas home for her Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics product line and cutting-edge facial treatments. With locations in Düsseldorf, Los Angeles, London and Miami, the new anti-inflammatory clinic is at Highland Park Village. The brand’s fifth outpost designed by German architect (and Dr. Sturm’s brother) Tobias Freytag is also its largest space to date, at 2,500 square feet. The white lacquered interiors boast brass and concrete details and curved ceilings and a 16-foot-long discovery table will have the much-lauded, science-based product line (with bestsellers like her Face Cream, Sun Drops and Hyaluronic Serum) on display.

A black hallway leads you through to a supplement bar featuring all of Dr. Sturm’s supplements, a tea bar offering anti-inflammatory infusions and the first-ever hair care room housing the new Molecular Hair & Scalp collection. The sleek space showcases three facial treatment rooms and two express treatment rooms for consultations and mini facial treatments. Spa services that are offered include six facials, such as the luxurious Super Anti-Aging Facial, famed Instant Glow Facial and Men’s Facial, along with light therapy and scalp massages.